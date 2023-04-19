Further behind-the-scenes upheaval as Blackpool board member leaves his role

In a statement, Gerrity says it was “a very difficult decision” to leave but felt now was the right time to return to watching the Seasiders from the stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to his departure, Gerrity was one of three members on the board alongside owner Simon Sadler and chief executive Ben Mansford.

He’s held the job for four years, having been appointed to the role following Sadler’s takeover in 2019.

“Blackpool Football Club can announce that Brett Gerrity has decided to step down from his position on the board of directors,” the club said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All at the club thank Brett for everything whilst in post and wish him the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shock news comes just two weeks after sporting director Chris Badlan departed the club after just four months in the role.

Brett Gerrity

Gerrity hasn’t attended a game since the defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday, missing the games against Luton Town, Wigan Athletic and West Brom

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders are also without a permanent head coach, with development squad boss Stephen Dobbie currently in interim charge.

The club’s statement also included quotes from Gerrity on his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but I feel now is the right time for me to leave the club and enjoy watching my beloved Blackpool FC as a supporter in the stands once again,” Gerrity said.

“It has been a wonderful experience being on the board over the past four years, having enjoyed some memorable days, particularly the promotion season and that special day at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank Simon and Ben for all of their support and wish them both, as well as all of the staff, every success going forward.”

Sadler added: “Brett and I have a long-standing friendship over many years and I was delighted when he decided to join me on this journey when I became custodian of the football club back in 2019.

“His personal and professional contribution has been of immense help to me and his efforts have been invaluable in supporting the club’s progress over the past four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad