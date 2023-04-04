Badlan only made the move to Bloomfield Road at the end of November after leaving Coventry City alongside Stuart Bentham, who became the club’s chief scout.

The duo were tasked with overseeing the club’s recruitment strategy, with the sporting director role replacing the head of football operations position that had been vacated by John Stephenson in March.

Badlan was also overseeing the club’s search for a new head coach and was in the midst of assembling a shortlist of names before a final appointment was made during the summer.

No reason has been given for Badlan’s departure, with Blackpool only releasing a brief 25-word statement on the matter.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that sporting director Chris Badlan has left the club with immediate effect,” the Seasiders said.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

Badlan was only appointed to the role in September. Picture: Blackpool FC

Badlan’s departure could well be linked to comments he reportedly made to a supporter in recent weeks, where it’s claimed he referred to the Armfield Club – a bar located a stone’s throw from Bloomfield Road and named after club legend Jimmy Armfield – as the “Arndale”.

The Armfield Club’s official Twitter account made reference to this in a post on Monday.

“Announcement. We are called The Armfield Club after the club legend Sir Jimmy Armfield,” they wrote.

“Can someone make sure some of the new hierarchy know this? Thank you #notthearndale"

Heavily involved with recruitment, Badlan was tasked with managing the “sporting and performance departments at the club, including the support staff around the first-team, development squad and academy”.

While working with Coventry, he was responsible for signing the likes of Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres during a period where the Sky Blues enjoyed two promotions before establishing themselves in the Championship.

Badlan previously worked at Wolves where he helped set up a data department as well as identifying emerging talent.

His work at Molineux saw him reunite with Stuart Webber at Norwich City, taking up the role of head of European scouting in 2017 to lead the Canaries’ international recruitment strategy.

