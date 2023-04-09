Blackpool look set to lose another behind-the-scenes figure following Chris Badlan's sudden departure

According to Scottish newspaper the Daily Record, Blackpool’s head of finance Mark McGhee is set to join Motherwell as their new chief executive.

He will replace the departing Alan Burrows, who stepped down from his role earlier this month to take on a similar role at Aberdeen.

McGhee, who has worked at Bloomfield Road since May of last year, was pictured attending Motherwell’s SPL game against Livingston at Fir Park on Saturday.

He’s previously worked within the finance departments at Leicester City, plus rugby clubs Harlequins and Wasps.

It’s claimed the FA’s former director of communications Adrian Bevington also held talks over the role before discussions “broke down”.

Motherwell’s former communications chief Grant Russell was also on the club’s shortlist, according to the report.

It's been a week of unrest at Bloomfield Road

McGhee’s impending departure comes on the back of sporting director Chris Badlan leaving his role after just 126 days last week in seemingly acrimonious circumstances.

No official reason was given for his departure, with the club only releasing a blunt 25-word statement on the matter.

Badlan, who was responsible for putting together a shortlist of names as part of the club’s search for a new head coach, only arrived at the club at the end of November.

The sporting director role replaced the head of football operations position previously held by John Stephenson.