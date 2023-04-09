News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Blackpool look set to lose another behind-the-scenes figure following Chris Badlan's sudden departure

Blackpool look set to lose another key figure at the top of their hierarchy.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool down to the 'bare bones' for Luton Town trip as Jerry Yates joins abse...

According to Scottish newspaper the Daily Record, Blackpool’s head of finance Mark McGhee is set to join Motherwell as their new chief executive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will replace the departing Alan Burrows, who stepped down from his role earlier this month to take on a similar role at Aberdeen.

Most Popular

McGhee, who has worked at Bloomfield Road since May of last year, was pictured attending Motherwell’s SPL game against Livingston at Fir Park on Saturday.

He’s previously worked within the finance departments at Leicester City, plus rugby clubs Harlequins and Wasps.

Hide Ad

It’s claimed the FA’s former director of communications Adrian Bevington also held talks over the role before discussions “broke down”.

Hide Ad

Motherwell’s former communications chief Grant Russell was also on the club’s shortlist, according to the report.

It's been a week of unrest at Bloomfield RoadIt's been a week of unrest at Bloomfield Road
It's been a week of unrest at Bloomfield Road

McGhee’s impending departure comes on the back of sporting director Chris Badlan leaving his role after just 126 days last week in seemingly acrimonious circumstances.

Hide Ad

No official reason was given for his departure, with the club only releasing a blunt 25-word statement on the matter.

Badlan, who was responsible for putting together a shortlist of names as part of the club’s search for a new head coach, only arrived at the club at the end of November.

Hide Ad

The sporting director role replaced the head of football operations position previously held by John Stephenson.

It’s been a week of unrest at Bloomfield Road, with head coach McCarthy leaving his role on Saturday following the disastrous defeat to Cardiff City. Development squad boss Stephen Dobbie will take over for the final six games of the campaign.

MotherwellBlackpoolStephen Dobbie