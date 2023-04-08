News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool onto THIRD manager of the season as Mick McCarthy departs after Cardiff City debacle

Mick McCarthy has left his role as Blackpool boss following yesterday’s disastrous defeat to Cardiff City.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 2 min read
The Seasiders knew they had to win the game to realistically stand any chance of avoiding relegation back to League One.

But a first-half horror show saw Pool lose 3-1 to extend the gap to safety to seven points with only six games remaining – all but confirming their demise.

The mood inside Bloomfield Road threatened to turn sour, with a group of supporters marching over to the dugout to vent their anger at the man in charge.

According to the club, McCarthy’s departure was a mutual decision between both parties.

Blackpool Football Club can confirm Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor have both left the club by mutual consent,” the Seasiders said in a statement.

“With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed.

McCarthy won just two games as Blackpool bossMcCarthy won just two games as Blackpool boss
“The club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

McCarthy replaced Michael Appleton midway through January after the Seasiders had endured a 10-game run without a win, leaving them three points adrift of safety.

But not only did things not improve under McCarthy, they managed to get worse with the 64-year-old picking up just nine points from his 13 games in charge.

"After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club,” McCarthy said in an official club statement.

"I've loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.”

Development coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge of the first-team for the remainder of the season, starting with the Easter Monday trip to Luton Town.

He will be assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.

McCarthy’s departure caps off a chaotic week at Bloomfield Road which saw sporting director Chris Badlan leave after just 126 days in his role as sporting director.

Things also took an unusual turn when two supporters were invited in to address five senior players on Wednesday.

