Blackpool player ratings gallery: SIX 4/10s following disastrous Cardiff City defeat

Blackpool suffered a disastrous 3-1 defeat to relegation rivals Cardiff City on Friday in their must-win encounter.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

The defeat all but confirms the Seasiders’ relegation to League One as they now sit seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

Morgan Rogers can't hide his disappointment at the full-time whistle

1. Dejection

Morgan Rogers can't hide his disappointment at the full-time whistle Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Rooted to his line for Cardiff’s opener and failed to dominate his box. Did make a couple of good saves though.

2. Chris Maxwell - 4/10

Rooted to his line for Cardiff’s opener and failed to dominate his box. Did make a couple of good saves though. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preferred to Andy Lyons at right-back and gave his all. At least tried to make things happen down the right with Bowler.

3. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10

Preferred to Andy Lyons at right-back and gave his all. At least tried to make things happen down the right with Bowler. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Beaten in the air too easily for Connor Wickham’s goal. Spooned far too many clearances awry against his former side.

4. Curtis Nelson - 4/10

Beaten in the air too easily for Connor Wickham’s goal. Spooned far too many clearances awry against his former side. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

