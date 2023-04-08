Blackpool suffered a disastrous 3-1 defeat to relegation rivals Cardiff City on Friday in their must-win encounter.
The defeat all but confirms the Seasiders’ relegation to League One as they now sit seven points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Dejection
Morgan Rogers can't hide his disappointment at the full-time whistle Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Chris Maxwell - 4/10
Rooted to his line for Cardiff’s opener and failed to dominate his box. Did make a couple of good saves though. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10
Preferred to Andy Lyons at right-back and gave his all. At least tried to make things happen down the right with Bowler. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Curtis Nelson - 4/10
Beaten in the air too easily for Connor Wickham’s goal. Spooned far too many clearances awry against his former side. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth