Ahead of the trip to play-off chasing Luton, Blackpool sit seven points clear of safety with just six games remaining.

The side that took to the pitch against Cardiff on Friday had a combined tally of nine goals between them, three fewer than Yates has managed in league and cup this term.

With Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine also sidelined, it leaves McCarthy without a recognised striker for the final run-in.

Elsewhere, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart and Tom Trybull are also missing.

Addressing Yates’ surprise absence on Friday, the now departed McCarthy said: “Jerry got a tight hamstring from last week and he wasn’t able to play, so that’s just another one. We haven’t got any centre forwards.

“Gary Madine is out for the season, Shayne Lavery is out with his hamstring, so losing Jerry was a real blow.”

Thorniley, meanwhile, was missing for the second week running despite McCarthy claiming the defender “should be okay” in the build-up to the Cardiff clash.

It comes after the 26-year-old fell sick on the morning of last week’s derby defeat to Preston North End.

McCarthy added: “We lost Jordan Thorniley last week before the game and we lost Jerry, so we’re down to the bare bones.

“It’s still the same with Jordan, the same from last week. He had a kidney infection.”

In the absence of Yates and his strike partners, McCarthy had no option but to play loanee Morgan Rogers as an experimental number nine.

While there was no shortage of effort from the Manchester City man, he struggled for service and failed to make an impact out of position.

“He shouldn’t be running around up front,” McCarthy said. “I’ve got Josh Bowler and Ian Poveda supposedly playing up front alongside him in a front three.

