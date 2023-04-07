'No problem': Mick McCarthy's stance on Blackpool's unusual decision to let fans address senior players

Two fans met with Chris Maxwell, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Kenny Dougall and Morgan Rogers in the Heineken Lounge on Wednesday ahead of today’s huge six-pointer against Cardiff City.

It comes after fans were left angered by last weekend’s defeat in the derby against Preston North End, which leaves Mick McCarthy’s side four points adrift of safety with just seven games left.

While the mood among the fanbase is understandably low, it’s claimed the meeting was broadly positive and constructive.

McCarthy, who didn’t attend, was asked about the situation during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, where he claimed the talks were of benefit to his squad.

“I don’t think the players lack motivation, that’s for sure,” he said.

“But sometimes to have it said by people who support the club, the fans, people who care about it, they’ve grown up caring about it and they’ll be caring about it when we’ve gone, the players have gone and everybody else has gone, they’ll still be here. It’s their club, it doesn’t do any harm to listen to their views on it, provided it’s given in a constructive and a right way, which I think it was.

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy

“They all benefited from it, so I’ve no problem with that.”

When asked if he’s ever encountered anything like this before in his 31-year managerial career, McCarthy added: “No, I’ve got to be honest.

“You have fans’ forums and things like that where players have gone out to talk to them, but maybe not in these circumstances.

“What the fans are concerned about is our position and rightfully so. If they want to articulate their thoughts to the players, they’ll be passed on to the rest of them and no harm done.”

Given sporting director Chris Badlan departed earlier this week, it’s hardly been ideal preparation for what is a season-defining game.

But McCarthy insists his players will be ready for what lies ahead, adding: “We’re all aware what is going on with the players’ meeting, which I think helped. You just get on with it.