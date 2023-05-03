'I don't think so': Stephen Dobbie reveals most frustrating aspect of Blackpool's relegation

The 40-year-old is confident that, given more time, he would have steered the Seasiders away from the danger zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having only been given six games at the end of the campaign, it proved too little, too late and the damage had already been done.

When asked if he believes Blackpool are one of the three worst sides in the division, Dobbie told Sky Sports: “No, I don’t think so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we had maybe a bit more time I think we could have gotten ourselves out of it. But that’s the way it goes sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve just said to the players, including the younger ones who are going back to their clubs, remember this, because you don’t want to be feeling this feeling again.”

Dobbie believes he could have kept Blackpool up had he been given more time

If Blackpool were too good to go down, it begs the question why they’ve been relegated and why they’ve been in the bottom three since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing that point, Dobbie added: “When you’re down at the bottom, things don’t go for you sometimes. Some games we could have been a lot better in but that’s what happens in football.

“Now it’s about how we build for next season and try and get back in this league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders certainly haven’t been helped by their managerial upheaval, with Dobbie becoming the club’s fourth head coach in the space of just a year following Mick McCarthy’s departure last month.

Dobbie will now be hoping there’s not a fifth and the permanent head coach role is given to him in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the way football goes,” Dobbie said. “When you think you’ve seen everything, something else pops up.

“Since I’ve come in, the owner has been excellent. Everybody, all of the staff, we’ve been driving in the same direction and I think the fans have seen what we’ve been trying to do.