Gallery: The 17 Blackpool players who could leave Bloomfield Road this summer

This summer could see a high turnover of Blackpool players given the current uncertainty hanging over a number of individuals in their squad.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

In total, 17 players see their current deals expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, albeit 13 of those have options to extend by 12 months.

In terms of contract security, there are only 13 players who are guaranteed to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond this season. They are: Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta, Oliver Casey, Doug Tharme, Jordan Gabriel, Andy Lyons, Dom Thompson, Reece James, Sonny Carey, Tom Trybull, Owen Dale, Jake Beesley and Jerry Yates.

Including loanees, there are question marks over the futures of 23 Blackpool players.

Here, in position order, we take a look at the players that could be heading for the exits once the season comes to an end...

It could be a busy summer of ins and outs at Bloomfield Road

1. All change?

It could be a busy summer of ins and outs at Bloomfield Road Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The current number one sees his contract expire this summer, albeit the club do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

2. Chris Maxwell

The current number one sees his contract expire this summer, albeit the club do hold the option to extend by 12 months. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool's number three keeper is free to leave the club at the end of the season, with no option in his contract.

3. Stuart Moore

Blackpool's number three keeper is free to leave the club at the end of the season, with no option in his contract. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

The versatile defender/midfielder, who has captained the side in recent weeks, has a 12-month option on his deal.

4. Callum Connolly

The versatile defender/midfielder, who has captained the side in recent weeks, has a 12-month option on his deal. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

