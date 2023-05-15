AFC Fylde make Kieran Glynn of Scarborough Athletic their first summer signing

The 25-year-old is out of contract after four years with the Seadogs, where his 42 appearances this season included both National League North fixtures against Fylde. He had helped Scarborough to win promotion via the Northern Premier League play-offs a year ago.

Glynn's one-year Mill Farm deal comes with an option to extend and takes effect from July 1 subject to National League approval.

AFC Fylde's new signing Kieran Glynn (right) with director of football Chris Beech

He moved to Scarborough from Salford City, where he made one National League appearance in January 2019. Glynn had loan spells with Chorley, Woking, Southport and Scarborough before moving to the east coast on a permanent deal in 2020.

Glynn told the Fylde website: “I’m over the moon to be here. When the season ended for Scarborough and my contract was up, I had a look about and when Fylde’s name came up, it was a no-brainer.”

The Coasters' director of football Chris Beech said: “We’re pleased to add to our attacking options from the central midfield areas of the pitch.

"Kieran has excellent technical capability and creative skills, priding himself on assisting his teammates.

“He understands the challenges of coming back into full-time football and adding goals to his game.