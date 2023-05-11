Player of the year Nick Haughton in talks as AFC Fylde reveal retained list

The 28-year-old Haughton, also the league's top scorer and Fylde's player of the season, is among three players whose future remains in doubt following the release of the club's retained list – goalkeeper Chris Neal and young midfielder Harvey Gregson are also said to be in discussions as their contracts expire.

Ahead of Fylde's return to the National League, the club has exercised its option to extend the contracts of Luke Conlan, Harry Davis, Joe Rowley, Tom Walker, Danny Whitehead and club captain Alex Whitmore, who joins Haughton in the NLN team of the season, by a further 12 months.

National League North player of the year Nick Haughton celebrates winning the title with AFC Fylde Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Former Blackpool forward Danny Philliskirk has agreed a new deal with Adam Murray’s side covering the next two seasons, while other senior players contracted for 2023/24 in non-league's top tier are Connor Barrett, Pierce Bird, Luke Charman, Will Hatfield, Siya Ligendza and Emeka Omi.

Among the eight who will be leaving the club once their contracts expire this summer are full-back Luke Burke, who has been at Fylde since 2017, and the former Blackpool strikers Mark Cullen and Nathan Delfouneso.

Cullen did not feature at all this season due to injury, though March arrival Delfouneso has been invited back for pre-season training.

Also departing the club are Jack Byrne, Jordan Cranston, Kyle Morrison, Keenan Patten and Curtis Weston, while Bartosz Cybulski (Derby County), Dan Malone (Stoke City), Michael Roxburgh (Huddersfield Town) and Dan Pike (Blackburn Rovers) will return to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Fylde director of football Chris Beech said: “Following a successful season on the pitch, which has seen us win promotion to the National League, decisions on players’ futures are never easy but are ones we must make.