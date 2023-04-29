A tough 46-game season ended with Adam Murray’s players claiming the victory required to finish two points clear of their nearest challengers, King’s Lynn Town.

Murray made one change to the side that secured victory at Curzon Ashton in midweek, with Connor Barrett replacing Dan Pike in the starting XI.

Four minutes into the game, the hosts had the first opportunity when a long kick from George Sykes-Kenworthy dropped to Myles La Bastide inside the area.

Nick Haughton celebrates scoring for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

He looked to fire the ball across Chris Neal’s goal, only to strike over instead.

The Coasters were growing into the game, keeping possession nicely in looking to create an opening and, ultimately, find a breakthrough.

Eventually, the possession led to a couple of chances for Murray’s men.

The first came when Luke Charman chipped the ball back to Haughton, on the penalty spot, for a first-time effort at goal which drifted just wide.

Charman then beat the offside trap before cutting inside and shooting at goal, only to find the side netting.

Fylde did have the ball in the back of the net after 32 minutes as Danny Whitehead’s timid shot fell to the feet of Charman.

On the half-turn, Charman smashed the ball into the bottom left corner before seeing the assistant’s flag raised for offside.

However, the Coasters did find the breakthrough four minutes later when a long throw from Barrett was latched onto by Rowley.

He scrapped for a clear sight at goal, which he couldn’t quite find, before Haughton arrived and poked the ball into the back of the net.

That goal seemed to have settled the Coasters’ nerves as they ventured out for the second half.

Danny Philliskirk was fouled on the edge of the area, giving Haughton an opportunity to step up and attempt to add a second, but Sykes-Kenworthy gathered the ball to deny him.

The hosts were applying pressure, without creating any clear-cut chances, and then made a mistake which enabled the Coasters to double their advantage.

Haughton picked up a loose pass before switching play out to the right, where Philliskirk dummied it for Rowley, who took one touch and found the bottom corner from around 20 yards out.

With the home team having to win to have any chance of survival, Will Lancaster attempted to try and spark a comeback but Neal gathered with ease as he aimed an effort towards the top corner.

Although the Coasters had a healthy lead, they sought a third to put the icing on top of the cake.

Haughton drifted a corner into the area, which Harry Davis met and rattled the bar with a header, but two goals proved sufficient for the Coasters.

Bradford (Park Avenue): Sykes-Kenworthy, Odunston, Ross, Lancaster, Havern, Lund, Hopper (Kersey 86), Richman (Dockerty 46), La Bastide (Johnson 73), Fielding, Longbottom. Subs not used: Spencer, Smith.

