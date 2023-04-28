Tuesday's 2-0 victory at in-form Curzon Ashton left Murray's men two points clear at the top going into the final weekend of the regular season.

King's Lynn Town have pushed the Coasters every inch of the way, recording six straight wins, but it's Fylde who control their destiny in the race for the only automatic promotion place.

Fylde and National League North top scorer Nick Haughton in action at Curzon, where he netted for the fifth time in two games Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The mathematics are straightforward: Fylde will return to the National League after a three-year absence if they beat Bradford or King's Lynn don't win their final fixture at home to Curzon. But if Fylde drop any points, the Norfolk club would overtake them with a win.

Head coach Murray told The Gazette: “A few good results have put us back track and in pole position, so it's just another build-up to another game and nothing changes for us.

“We're fortunate to have experience of pressure games in terms of having to win, so this is nothing new and it's all about forcing our way over the line.”

Fylde have eased that pressure with dream starts to both games over the past week. They led after 50 seconds last Saturday, going on to beat Leamington 5-1 in what they they hope will be the season's final game at Mill Farm, then scored both goals inside four minutes at Curzon.

Murray added: “I've been saying for a few weeks that we're at our best on the front foot and attacking teams.

“We're not a team that likes to soak up pressure. We like to get about the opposition and the message again is to attack as much as we can, be relentless and play with a lot of energy.

“Our best form of defence is attack. When we stick to our identity and our philosophy, we're a match for anyone.

“I could tell before Tuesday's game that there's a real fire about the boys at the minute. The Easter weekend (which brought successive defeats) really upset them and I knew they would come back fighting.

“We've come right out of the blocks in the last two games and will look to do that again but we have a really tough away game on Saturday.”

Second-bottom Bradford PA gave themselves a survival lifeline with Wednesday's 3-0 win over Alfreton Town and they could yet escape relegation by taking Fylde's scalp.

But Murray relishes this winner-takes-all scenario, adding: “I'd rather go into a game with them having to play for something. I think an opponent is more dangerous when they can play freely, with nothing at stake.

“They have done brilliantly to give themselves a chance because people were writing them off a few weeks ago.

“We're used to the pressure of games we have to win, but it's new to them and that puts the pressure on them. We're looking forward to a good game, which we're treating no differently to the rest.

“Every time this team gets a punch in the face, they get back up and come back fighting, so I couldn't be more proud of them.

"Every single one of them would run through a brick wall for me.”