With its tourism firmly on the map, Blackpool has its fair share of restaurants to choose from.

Some of these are still going strong whilst others were once loved but lost as the years rolled by. These photos are sure to bring back memories from nights out with mates, celebrations and first dates. There are a couple of takeaways thrown in and a popular cafe too. Can you remember these eating establishments when they looked like this back in the day?

La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s.

La Piazza, in Red Bank Road back in the 1990s.

Lagoonda was a sun-soaked full of flavour Caribbean restaurant in Queen Street. This photo was taken in 1989

Lagoonda was a sun-soaked full of flavour Caribbean restaurant in Queen Street. This photo was taken in 1989

Lobster Pot in Market Street, 1981. This was taken when a window had been broken - check the witty sign

Lobster Pot in Market Street, 1981. This was taken when a window had been broken - check the witty sign

The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986

The Peppermill in Birley Street, still going strong. This was in June 1986

The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985

The interior of the German Stocks Restaurant in Poulton, 1985

Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982

Da Vinci's was in King Street. Issa Shanab and daughter Sara are pictured outside in 1982

