Here, we have rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days, most are still standing but some are lost and forgotten...
1. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days
The magnificent Dickson Road Odeon. It opened as a cinema on May 6 1939. It is now, of course, the legendary Funny Girls Photo: submit
2. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days
Overlooking the boating pool, the cabin lift was built 1930. It is now a Grade II listed building. From the outside it looks much the same as it did in its heyday, albeing with a few modifications Photo: Historical
3. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days
Blackpool Victoria Hospital's original hospital building on Whitegate Drive in 1894 Photo: Submit
4. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days
The Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach celebrates its centenary this year. Here it is during its opening year. Photo: Submit
5. Blackpool's historical buildings - the early days
Raikes Hall Gardens, in 1899. It was called the Royal Palace Gardens - original home of Blackpool Football Club Photo: submit
6. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days
Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema Photo: Submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.