Blackpool Retro: 27 evocative images of the oldest historic landmarks in Blackpool in their early years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:42 BST

Our fabulous town has a rich heritage of fascinating buildings - it rivals anywhere else, in my opinon, because it’s diverse - from famous landmarks to fine examples of Art Deco

Here, we have rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days, most are still standing but some are lost and forgotten...

The magnificent Dickson Road Odeon. It opened as a cinema on May 6 1939. It is now, of course, the legendary Funny Girls

1. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

Overlooking the boating pool, the cabin lift was built 1930. It is now a Grade II listed building. From the outside it looks much the same as it did in its heyday, albeing with a few modifications

2. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

Blackpool Victoria Hospital's original hospital building on Whitegate Drive in 1894

3. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

The Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach celebrates its centenary this year. Here it is during its opening year.

4. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

Raikes Hall Gardens, in 1899. It was called the Royal Palace Gardens - original home of Blackpool Football Club

5. Blackpool's historical buildings - the early days

Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema

6. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

