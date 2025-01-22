They were all taken 20 years ago in 2005 during care free days of high school, when friendships were forged for life. Sporting events, dance, drama and other events were captured by our photographers.
1. High School 2005
Bispham High School. Taran Cameron and members of the school choir celebrate their success in the Blackpool music festival. | National World
2. High School 2005
Pupils at Hodgson High School in Blackpool celebrate their GCSE results. L-R are Helen Carroll, Adele Parker, Angie Town and Josie Crompton. | National World
3. High School 2005
Pupils at Collegiate High School in Blackpool joined the Gazette 's green wristband campaign to promote fair play on the sports field.
Pictured with their wristbands are L-R: Caroline Oxer, Lynsey Broughton, Vicky Southern, Claire Kilner, Liam Collins and Will Morris. | National World
4. High School 2005
MP Gordon Marsden visits Highfield High School in Blackpool for the launch of their free maps for 11- year-olds as part of an initiative by the Ordnance Survey. L-R are MP Gordon Marsden with pupils Sam Jackson, Adam Constantine and Vicky Martin | National World
5. High School 2005
Laura Clark and Tom Cunningham in the art studio at St Mary's High School | National World
6. High School 2005
Blackpool & District Schools FA Under16's Swift cup finals.
Beacon Hill v Fleetwood High.
The Beacon HillTeam - Back L-R Kyle Goodwin, Dayne Traynor, Luke Rimmington, Jack Connell, Nick Brown, Andrew Cairns, Lewis Priestley, Dax Hoogerwerf and Ben Johnson. Front L-R Adam Gardner, Daryl Hall, Craig Salmon, Craig Davies and Ashleigh Herrington. | National World
