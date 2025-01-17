A range of activities from sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and the dreaded Ofsted they round up two years of memories. You might be pictured…
Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service Photo: Submit
Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school Photo: Toby Williams
Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10 Photo: Toby Williams
Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men Photo: Bill Johnson
Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12 Photo: submit
Karen Foden (L), Nurse Training Co-ordinator and Christine Al-Sharifi, practice development nurse give St Cuthberts School pupils a lesson in CPR Photo: Toby Williams
16-year-old Enrique Garcia, who had just finished at St Mary's High School in Blackpool with a 100% attendance record, completing 910 days at school.
Enrique is pictured with his Student of the Year trophy Photo: Rob Lock
Taran Cameron and Mark Phillips with members of the Layton Primary School orchestra which had been chosen to take part in a national festival in London Photo: Toby Williams
Pupils from Montgomery High School studying teen magazines as part of sex education lessons. Pictured are Back L-R David Barras, Tom Naylor and Amy Cross, with Sophie Richardson. Photo: Martin Bostock
Special Schools Music Festival (rehearsals) organised by the Rotary Club of Blackpool North, at Ribby Hall Holiday Village, Wrea Green. Paul Burrows (Great Arley School, Thornton) Photo: Bill Johnson
The crazy doctor meets pupils of Thames School at the opening of the new ride Impossible at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: John Atkinson
Some of the Stanley Junior School Young Seasiders prepare their exhibits, from left, Kerry Tuck, Rowan Pill, Sophie Holding and Chloe Wharton Photo: Mike Foster
Three of the little bugs, from the Kincraig Primary School (Bispham) production,"Mini Beast's Madness", which will be part of the Grand Theatre "Schools Alive" project. From left, Jamie Burns (9), Keifer Raistrick (11) and Amy Anderson (8) Photo: Bill Johnson
