35 fabulous Blackpool school pictures taken between 2001 and 2002

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 11:47 BST

These fantastic pictures span the years 2001 to 2002 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool

A range of activities from sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and the dreaded Ofsted they round up two years of memories. You might be pictured…

In case you missed them: 43 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 1999 and 2001 from Stanley Primary to Montgomery High

13 lost pictures of Blackpool Central Promenade subway at Chapel Street including when it was left abandoned

31 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1986 from Saturday Superstore to the Sandcastle opening

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service

. Schools

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school

. Schools 2001-2002

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10

. Schools 2001-2002

Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10 Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men

. Schools 2001-2002

Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12

. Schools 2001-2002

Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Karen Foden (L), Nurse Training Co-ordinator and Christine Al-Sharifi, practice development nurse give St Cuthberts School pupils a lesson in CPR

. School Memories 2001-2002

Karen Foden (L), Nurse Training Co-ordinator and Christine Al-Sharifi, practice development nurse give St Cuthberts School pupils a lesson in CPR Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
16-year-old Enrique Garcia, who had just finished at St Mary's High School in Blackpool with a 100% attendance record, completing 910 days at school. Enrique is pictured with his Student of the Year trophy

. School Memories 2001-2002

16-year-old Enrique Garcia, who had just finished at St Mary's High School in Blackpool with a 100% attendance record, completing 910 days at school. Enrique is pictured with his Student of the Year trophy Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Taran Cameron and Mark Phillips with members of the Layton Primary School orchestra which had been chosen to take part in a national festival in London

. School Memories 2001-2002

Taran Cameron and Mark Phillips with members of the Layton Primary School orchestra which had been chosen to take part in a national festival in London Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Pupils from Montgomery High School studying teen magazines as part of sex education lessons. Pictured are Back L-R David Barras, Tom Naylor and Amy Cross, with Sophie Richardson.

. School Memories 2001-2002

Pupils from Montgomery High School studying teen magazines as part of sex education lessons. Pictured are Back L-R David Barras, Tom Naylor and Amy Cross, with Sophie Richardson. Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Special Schools Music Festival (rehearsals) organised by the Rotary Club of Blackpool North, at Ribby Hall Holiday Village, Wrea Green. Paul Burrows (Great Arley School, Thornton)

. School Memories 2001-2002

Special Schools Music Festival (rehearsals) organised by the Rotary Club of Blackpool North, at Ribby Hall Holiday Village, Wrea Green. Paul Burrows (Great Arley School, Thornton) Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The crazy doctor meets pupils of Thames School at the opening of the new ride Impossible at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

. School Memories 2001-2002

The crazy doctor meets pupils of Thames School at the opening of the new ride Impossible at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales
Some of the Stanley Junior School Young Seasiders prepare their exhibits, from left, Kerry Tuck, Rowan Pill, Sophie Holding and Chloe Wharton

. School Memories 2001-2002

Some of the Stanley Junior School Young Seasiders prepare their exhibits, from left, Kerry Tuck, Rowan Pill, Sophie Holding and Chloe Wharton Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Three of the little bugs, from the Kincraig Primary School (Bispham) production,"Mini Beast's Madness", which will be part of the Grand Theatre "Schools Alive" project. From left, Jamie Burns (9), Keifer Raistrick (11) and Amy Anderson (8)

. School Memories 2001-2002

Three of the little bugs, from the Kincraig Primary School (Bispham) production,"Mini Beast's Madness", which will be part of the Grand Theatre "Schools Alive" project. From left, Jamie Burns (9), Keifer Raistrick (11) and Amy Anderson (8) Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Montgomery School pupils Amy Tobin 12, Sam Daniels 12 , Claire Hamilton 15. The girls have wone the North West Rotary Club Blackpool North Public Speaking Comp

1. School Memories 2001-2002

Montgomery School pupils Amy Tobin 12, Sam Daniels 12 , Claire Hamilton 15. The girls have wone the North West Rotary Club Blackpool North Public Speaking Comp Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service

2. Schools

Year 11 pupils at Bispham High School with radio wave presenter Chris Bovaird at the college leaver's service Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school

3. Schools 2001-2002

Young Master Chef of the year, held at Blackpool and Fylde College was won by Rachael Bramhall and Karly Duckworth, both 13, both from Highfield school Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10

4. Schools 2001-2002

Students dress up as the Beatles for a Golden Jubilee concert at Thames School. L-R, Liam Melrose, 10, Nathan Thompson, 10. Mark Mather, 11, amd Shawn Stokes, 10 Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men

5. Schools 2001-2002

Golden Jubilee party at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Special Support Assistant Jane Lloyd as Little Weed, with Chloe Waine (6)and her sister Jodie (9) as Bill and Ben the flowerpot men Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12

6. Schools 2001-2002

Christ the King School Shabana Patael, 12, Danny Larocque 12. Front left Gillian Hindle, Leaanne Holker both 12 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolOfsted
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice