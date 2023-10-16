News you can trust since 1873
43 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 1999 and 2001 from Stanley Primary to Montgomery High

These fantastic pictures span the years 1999 to 2001 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories. You might be pictured…

Fire heroine Hayley Malone is congratulated by her pals at Collegiate High School

1. Schools 1999-2001

Fire heroine Hayley Malone is congratulated by her pals at Collegiate High School Photo: Dave Nelson

St John CE School pupils, from left, Charllotte Farrell, Charllotte Capper, Laura Manca, Callum Eason, Matthew Hardy and Alex Sheldon with Set Designer Allison Clarke at the Grundy Gallery

2. Schools 1999-2001

St John CE School pupils, from left, Charllotte Farrell, Charllotte Capper, Laura Manca, Callum Eason, Matthew Hardy and Alex Sheldon with Set Designer Allison Clarke at the Grundy Gallery Photo: Mike Foster

Head Girl Rosy Thompson, Head boy Sam Taylor, Head Teacher Phillip Wood and Deputy head Susan Willoughby at Hodgson School

3. Schools 1999-2001

Head Girl Rosy Thompson, Head boy Sam Taylor, Head Teacher Phillip Wood and Deputy head Susan Willoughby at Hodgson School Photo: Martin Bostock

Pupils from Palatine High School take part in newspaper workshops with The Gazette

4. Schools 1999-2001

Pupils from Palatine High School take part in newspaper workshops with The Gazette Photo: Submit

Youngsters at Palatine School in Blackpool returned from a gymnastics competition in Liverpool with a fistful of medals and trophies

5. Schools 1999-2001

Youngsters at Palatine School in Blackpool returned from a gymnastics competition in Liverpool with a fistful of medals and trophies Photo: Rob Lock

Mr Neil Victor-Corrie from Waterstones Bookshop Ltd with Paul Errington, Mark Johnston, Sam Taylor of Hodgson High School

6. Schools 1999-2001

Mr Neil Victor-Corrie from Waterstones Bookshop Ltd with Paul Errington, Mark Johnston, Sam Taylor of Hodgson High School Photo: Submit

