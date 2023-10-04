News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Man collapses inside McDonald's with ‘serious injuries’
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

World Teachers' Day: 33 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool headteachers including high schools and primary schools

If there’s one person you’ll remember from school (apart from your best mate) it’s the headteacher.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST

And on World Teachers’ Day we look back at those who spearheaded our primary snd high schools during the 90s and 00s. Do you recognise them? Your old school might be featured...

In case you missed them: 21 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1963 from the ABC Theatre to the Big Freeze

17 of the best Art Deco buildings in Blackpool - some still standing others lost to history

29 brilliant pictures of Blackpool primary school teachers in the 90s and 00s from Waterloo to Claremont

Sponsored aerobics in the sports hall at Montgomery High School, Blackpool, to raise money for Romania. Headteacher Paul Moss struts his stuff

1. Remembering our headteachers

Sponsored aerobics in the sports hall at Montgomery High School, Blackpool, to raise money for Romania. Headteacher Paul Moss struts his stuff Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Feature on St John's RC Primary School, Poulton le Fylde. Headteacher Brigid Gildert (right) and secretary Rhona Grogan

2. Blackpool headteachers

Feature on St John's RC Primary School, Poulton le Fylde. Headteacher Brigid Gildert (right) and secretary Rhona Grogan Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Headteacher of Stanah County Primary School Tony Ford with plans for a new quiet area in the playground

3. wbeg-03-10-23-stanah windfall.JPG-NW

Headteacher of Stanah County Primary School Tony Ford with plans for a new quiet area in the playground Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
Elizabeth Warner, headteacher St George's High School, 2000

4. Remembering Blackpool's headteachers

Elizabeth Warner, headteacher St George's High School, 2000 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Headteacher Paul Moss, from Montgomery High School in 2000

5. Remembering Blackpool's headteachers

Headteacher Paul Moss, from Montgomery High School in 2000 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Richard Redcliffe, headteacher at Asdell School in 2001

6. Remembering our headteachers

Richard Redcliffe, headteacher at Asdell School in 2001 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWaterloo