World Teachers' Day: 33 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool headteachers including high schools and primary schools
If there’s one person you’ll remember from school (apart from your best mate) it’s the headteacher.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
And on World Teachers’ Day we look back at those who spearheaded our primary snd high schools during the 90s and 00s. Do you recognise them? Your old school might be featured...
