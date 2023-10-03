News you can trust since 1873
17 of the best Art Deco buildings in Blackpool - some still standing others lost to history

While those with their heads in the clouds dreamt of skyscraper hotels along Blackpool’s sea front, the town’s leading architects kept their feet firmly on the ground as they entered the 1930s and continued to design in the neo-classical Art Deco style.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:44 BST

Their favourite material was glazed terracotta and if towns can be characterised by the stone used in their buildings, by the end of the decade Blackpool was the country’s faience city.

These architects were soon to embrace the novel style we now call Art Deco. They were Leonard Thompson, John Christopher Derham, Charles Mackeith, John Charles Robinson and Halstead Best. Have a look at these photos which show classic building examples of this particular 1930's style in Blackpool. This is by no means exhaustive and there are other great examples, some which you can still admire whilst others are lost to history…

Raikes Garage, Church Street, Blackpool

1. Art Deco Heritage

Raikes Garage, Church Street, Blackpool Photo: National World

The Little Vic pub was a great Art Deco example

2. Art Deco heritage

The Little Vic pub was a great Art Deco example Photo: National World

The Edith Centre on Bank Hey Street and Albert Road is an Art Deco style building

3. Art Deco Heritage

The Edith Centre on Bank Hey Street and Albert Road is an Art Deco style building Photo: National World

The Information Bureau on Blackpool Promenade in 1934 was a fine example of Art Deco style

4. Art Deco Heritage

The Information Bureau on Blackpool Promenade in 1934 was a fine example of Art Deco style Photo: National World

Chapel Street Church had many Art Deco features

5. Art Deco Heritage

Chapel Street Church had many Art Deco features Photo: National World

Leyland Paint and Wallpaper in Topping Street and pictured in 1976 was typical Art Deco

6. Art Deco Heritage

Leyland Paint and Wallpaper in Topping Street and pictured in 1976 was typical Art Deco Photo: National World

