6 . Blackpool Old Road, Poulton

Blackpool Old Road looking towards the Market Place and Queens Square in 1968 before the one way traffic system. The building on the left on the corner of the Market Place was Richard's the ironmongers, which stocked everything that a farmer might need, plus domestic items. Next door on Blackpool Old Road was the Stocks Press and then the Old England Confectioners. Both were later demolished. The buildings on the right have been replaced with shops and offices, but the Bull Hotel is still a popular watering hole