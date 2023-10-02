Breck Street in 1904. Looking along what is now Breck Road little has changed in the buildings themselves. Long gone is Hunters Tea Stores, but there has been a building on the site of The Thatched House Inn for centuries. Previously it was known as The Green Man and the entrance was from the churchyard of St Chad's where the landlord was entitled to a pew whether he used it or not Photo: Submit
Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak is another of Poulton's long established pubs and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings. After a spell renamed as Chaplins in the1980s it is now the Royal Oak again. The sidings were removed in the 1960s and other industrial buildings built on the site have since been demolished but the area, once controversially earmarked for a supermarket, is still awaiting redevelopment Photo: Submit
Blackpool Old Road looking towards the Market Place and Queens Square in 1968 before the one way traffic system. The building on the left on the corner of the Market Place was Richard's the ironmongers, which stocked everything that a farmer might need, plus domestic items. Next door on Blackpool Old Road was the Stocks Press and then the Old England Confectioners. Both were later demolished. The buildings on the right have been replaced with shops and offices, but the Bull Hotel is still a popular watering hole SPECIALS THEN AND NOW POSSS JACQ
Poulton / historical Blackpool Old Road looking towards the Market Place and Queens Square in 1968 before the one way traffic system. The building on the left on the corner of the Market Place was Richard's the ironmongers, which stocked everything that a farmer might need, plus domestic items. Next door on Blackpool Old Road was the Stocks Press and then the Old England Confectioners. Both were later demolished. The buildings on the right have been replaced with shops and offices, but the Bull Hotel is still a popular watering hole. Photo: Submit