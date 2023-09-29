News you can trust since 1873
13 Blackpool buildings which were once treasured but now lost to the landscape

Nothing lasts forever, or so they say.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Jan 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST

These buildings once stood proudly in Blackpool but fell victim to change. In some cases it was for the better but others were gems and should, arguably, have been treasured.

By no means exhaustive, the photos depict just some of Blackpool’s long gone buildings and which are still nostalgically talked about. They offer a glimpse into lost times.

The Co-operative Emporium's impressive facade gave way to an open air car park. This photo was in 1939

The Co-operative Emporium's impressive facade gave way to an open air car park. This photo was in 1939 Photo: National World

In the shadow of the old bus station this was The Talbot Hotel, demolished in 1968. It would have certainly been an attraction, had it remained

In the shadow of the old bus station this was The Talbot Hotel, demolished in 1968. It would have certainly been an attraction, had it remained Photo: Submit

The Promenade and Talbot Square as it was in the mid 1950s. On the left is the Metropole Hotel, which remains. A couple of the buildings on the right are still there but the main focus of this photo is the impressive building in the middle which was EH Booths. It was replaced by a more modern structure in 1972 and is most well-known use is as nightclubs

The Promenade and Talbot Square as it was in the mid 1950s. On the left is the Metropole Hotel, which remains. A couple of the buildings on the right are still there but the main focus of this photo is the impressive building in the middle which was EH Booths. It was replaced by a more modern structure in 1972 and is most well-known use is as nightclubs Photo: staff

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building was replaced by shops in 1987

The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building was replaced by shops in 1987 Photo: staff

The Gordon Memorial Baptist Church was opened in 1927 by Thomas Gordon who donated money and land for the church. Later known as Whitegate Drive Baptist Church it was demolished in 2007

The Gordon Memorial Baptist Church was opened in 1927 by Thomas Gordon who donated money and land for the church. Later known as Whitegate Drive Baptist Church it was demolished in 2007 Photo: staff

The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street, 1988. It was demolished a year later

The Little Vic Pub, Victoria Street, 1988. It was demolished a year later Photo: Submit

