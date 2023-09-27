17 hair-raising pictures of workers at the top of Blackpool Tower maintaining and painting the landmark through the years
If you haven’t a head for heights, even looking at these might turn you to jelly.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
But our incredible Blackpool Tower has been continuously maintained through the years. Some of these brilliant pictures show workmen perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes and riveting tools in hand keeping our tower at its best. It was all in day’s work for them but it’s incredible to think they carried out this kind of super-dangerous work without any safety equipment, but that’s how it was. There is one from the 1960s which looks like a harness might have been in place. The more recent photos from the 1990s forward are when healthy and safety was paramount with hard hats, harnesses and other safety equipment. But even so, they are brave to be up there!
