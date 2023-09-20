News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

27 mind-blowing retro pictures of Blackpool's oldest historic landmarks down the ages from Blackpool Victoria Hospital to the Big Dipper

Blackpool has a rich heritage of fascinating buildings, from famous landmarks to fine examples of Art Deco
By Claire Lark
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:59 BST

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days, most are still standing but some are lost and forgotten...

In case you missed them: 11 emotive pictures of Blackpool North Shore Boating Pool when it was left wrecked in the 1980s

21 dramatic pictures of the 1977 flood when storms battered Blackpool, Cleveleys and Fleetwood and the seawall collapsed

25 nostalgic pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1994 from Coronation Street stars to a Royal visit

Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Check out our designated Facebook page for retro round-ups

Blackpool Victoria Hospital's original hospital building on Whitegate Drive in 1894

1. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

Blackpool Victoria Hospital's original hospital building on Whitegate Drive in 1894 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach celebrates its centenary this year. Here it is during its opening year.

2. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

The Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach celebrates its centenary this year. Here it is during its opening year. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Raikes Hall Gardens, in 1899. It was called the Royal Palace Gardens - original home of Blackpool Football Club

3. Blackpool's historical buildings - the early days

Raikes Hall Gardens, in 1899. It was called the Royal Palace Gardens - original home of Blackpool Football Club Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema

4. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

Regent Cinema is one of Blackpool's most well-known buildings. It has a chequered past and was first opened in 1921. The Regent Cinema boasted 1092 seats and a retractable roof. It proved to be a popular cinema for decades before it was used for bingo during the week in 1969. It is now an independent cinema Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
An aerial view of North Pier from the 1940's. The pier was originally 1,410ft in length. The decision to build a jetty outraged most of the original pier board - they thought pleasure boats would attract rough trade to the genteel pier and even chiselled the name of the man who suggested it off the foundations in protest

5. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

An aerial view of North Pier from the 1940's. The pier was originally 1,410ft in length. The decision to build a jetty outraged most of the original pier board - they thought pleasure boats would attract rough trade to the genteel pier and even chiselled the name of the man who suggested it off the foundations in protest Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Clifton Hotel in Talbot Square started life as Clifton Arms in 1780. It was rebuilt in 1874 by John Clifton Talbot

6. Blackpool's historic buildings - the early days

The Clifton Hotel in Talbot Square started life as Clifton Arms in 1780. It was rebuilt in 1874 by John Clifton Talbot Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FacebookCleveleysFleetwood