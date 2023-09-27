The first mention of Blackpool is found in the Register of Bispham Parish Church through a Christening record in 1602 of a child living on the bank of the Black Pool

That is going back a bit and in those early days the area was marshland with the odd building dotted around the landscape.

There isn’t much to go on and the information is sketchy. But what we can be sure of is that it wasn’t until the mid-1700s that the shape of Blackpool began to unfold before construction boomed in the 1800s and early 1900s. These photos delve into the history of our town’s roads.

The earliest tracks linked Preston with the Fylde through marsh land. According to local historians, in October 1655, the people of Great and Little Marton petitioned for permission to build a bridge over the outlet from Marton Mere to the sea –was that bridge the first thoroughfare? In later years, Blackpool gained access to the wider county via a private road constructed by Thomas Clifton and Henry Houghton, which began in 1721. The town centre’s development started with Lane Ends Hotel, Foxhall, Metropole and Clifton Hotels.

They were early buildings and were no doubt central to how Blackpool shaped up. On the fringes of the town, The Manchester was an early one, so was Raikes Hall and Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Thanks to Ordnance Survey maps beginning in 1840 we have pieced together how the town centre sprawl began.

In case you missed them: 17 random things Blackpool locals will remember about the town in the 80s and 90s from McDonald's opening to King Kong

1 . Clifton Hotel, circa 1750 There has been an inn on the site of the The Clifton Hotel in Talbot Square since 1750. It faces Talbot Square which was one of the earliest developments in Blackpool Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . North Promenade, 1777 Undated picture of the Metropole Hotel. It was originally called Baylies Hotel and construction started in 1776. Another testament to Talbot Square and North Promenade being early roads into Blackpool Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Lane Ends Hotel, circa 1790 The Lane Ends Hotel was built around 1790 on the corner of south corner of where Church Street is. It can just about be seen to the left of the photo. The procession on Blackpool Promenade in 1897 marked Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Bank Hey Street / Victoria Street, 1860 This is possibly one of the earliest photos we have in our archive of Blackpool town centre in a relatively undeveloped state. It dates back to 1860 and is taken from Bank Hey Street looking up Victoria Street. Bank Hey House, home of William Cocker at the far end. It's an 1846 building, part of which survives inside the Winter Gardens today Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool's Earliest Streets A Google image which mirrors the same scene, this is one of Blackpools first streets Photo: Google Photo Sales