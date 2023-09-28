These wonderful pictures celebrate the teachers at Blackpool primary schools in the 1990s and 2000s
They were the anchors of the classrooms, the ones kids looked up to and their invaluable work underpinned the early education of thousands of Blackpool children. We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured?
Teacher of the Year Lois Barrow at Claremont Primary School, North Shore Photo: Bill Johnson
Holy Family Catholic Primary School, North Shore in 2004. Teacher Julie McLeod and year five pupils at work Photo: Bill Johnson
Youngsters at Mereside Primary School nursery benefitted from hundreds of pounds-worth of outdoor equipment, thanks to a donation from Royal Mail in 2000
Pic L-R: Simone Threlfall (3), Royal Mail Area Manager Robert Wilson, Nursery Teacher Christine Davies, and Nicole Menzies (4). Photo: Rob Lock
Waterloo Primary School SERF (Special Education Resource Facility) at the nursery. Four year old Rylan Casey who had hearing impairment, with Teacher of the Deaf Jan Barlow signing to him, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson
Roseacre Primary School new Primary Music centre. PIctured left to right are teachers Julie Lomas, Lynsey Hinchliffe and Jina New with Blackpool Music Education co-ordinator Andy White and Headteacher Sandra Gillibrand Photo: Martin Bostock
Year five teacher Andy Severyn with reception class children (from left), Jenna Hercus, Mark Drinnan, Briony Moxon, Connah Smith and Sharna Neal at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Blackpool, 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson