29 brilliant pictures of Blackpool primary school teachers in the 90s and 00s from Waterloo to Claremont

These wonderful pictures celebrate the teachers at Blackpool primary schools in the 1990s and 2000s
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Nov 2022, 13:09 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:51 BST

They were the anchors of the classrooms, the ones kids looked up to and their invaluable work underpinned the early education of thousands of Blackpool children. We all had a favourite teacher – is yours pictured?

Teacher of the Year Lois Barrow at Claremont Primary School, North Shore

1. Teacher Memories

Teacher of the Year Lois Barrow at Claremont Primary School, North Shore Photo: Bill Johnson

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, North Shore in 2004. Teacher Julie McLeod and year five pupils at work

2. Teacher Memories

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, North Shore in 2004. Teacher Julie McLeod and year five pupils at work Photo: Bill Johnson

Youngsters at Mereside Primary School nursery benefitted from hundreds of pounds-worth of outdoor equipment, thanks to a donation from Royal Mail in 2000 Pic L-R: Simone Threlfall (3), Royal Mail Area Manager Robert Wilson, Nursery Teacher Christine Davies, and Nicole Menzies (4).

3. Teacher Memories

Youngsters at Mereside Primary School nursery benefitted from hundreds of pounds-worth of outdoor equipment, thanks to a donation from Royal Mail in 2000 Pic L-R: Simone Threlfall (3), Royal Mail Area Manager Robert Wilson, Nursery Teacher Christine Davies, and Nicole Menzies (4). Photo: Rob Lock

Waterloo Primary School SERF (Special Education Resource Facility) at the nursery. Four year old Rylan Casey who had hearing impairment, with Teacher of the Deaf Jan Barlow signing to him, 2004

4. Teacher Memories

Waterloo Primary School SERF (Special Education Resource Facility) at the nursery. Four year old Rylan Casey who had hearing impairment, with Teacher of the Deaf Jan Barlow signing to him, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Roseacre Primary School new Primary Music centre. PIctured left to right are teachers Julie Lomas, Lynsey Hinchliffe and Jina New with Blackpool Music Education co-ordinator Andy White and Headteacher Sandra Gillibrand

5. Teacher Memories

Roseacre Primary School new Primary Music centre. PIctured left to right are teachers Julie Lomas, Lynsey Hinchliffe and Jina New with Blackpool Music Education co-ordinator Andy White and Headteacher Sandra Gillibrand Photo: Martin Bostock

Year five teacher Andy Severyn with reception class children (from left), Jenna Hercus, Mark Drinnan, Briony Moxon, Connah Smith and Sharna Neal at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Blackpool, 2002

6. Teacher Memories

Year five teacher Andy Severyn with reception class children (from left), Jenna Hercus, Mark Drinnan, Briony Moxon, Connah Smith and Sharna Neal at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Blackpool, 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

