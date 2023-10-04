News you can trust since 1873
21 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1963 from the ABC Theatre to the Big Freeze

This cracking set of photos go back 60 years to show what Blackpool was like.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST

There’s a great shot of Victoria Street, long before Houndshill and the ABC Theatre which later became a cinema. People, places and events round up the year of 1963...

Clearing the snowfall in Victoria Street, Blackpool, in 1963

1. Blackpool, 1963

Clearing the snowfall in Victoria Street, Blackpool, in 1963 Photo: library

Manchester to Blackpool Car Rally on the promenade

2. Blackpool 1963

Manchester to Blackpool Car Rally on the promenade Photo: Submit

Ice Skating at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road in 1963 - Blackpool FC players ice skating on the frozen pitch

3. Blackpool, 1963

Ice Skating at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road in 1963 - Blackpool FC players ice skating on the frozen pitch Photo: Submit

Peter McGuigan on Blackpool beach in 1963

4. Blackpool, 1963

Peter McGuigan on Blackpool beach in 1963 Photo: Submit

A member of the Blackpool Parks Department operating a mechanical snow plough in Stanley Park

5. Blackpool, 1963

A member of the Blackpool Parks Department operating a mechanical snow plough in Stanley Park Photo: staff

British United plane at Blackpool Airport. The passengers were pupils and staff from St George’s School, Marton, where fourth and fifth-formers were undertaking an educational visit to Newcastle, Washington and Durham

6. Blackpool, 1963

British United plane at Blackpool Airport. The passengers were pupils and staff from St George’s School, Marton, where fourth and fifth-formers were undertaking an educational visit to Newcastle, Washington and Durham Photo: Submit

