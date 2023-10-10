News you can trust since 1873
19 photos of Blackpool schools Young Seasiders competitors back to the 1990s

It’s a chance for creative expression and for demonstrating artistic skills – and it has been going for 77 years!
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Apr 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:18 BST

These pictures don’t go quite that far back but these youngsters proudly took part in The Gazette’s Young Seasider’s competition in the 1990s and 2000s. Even if you weren’t creative at school – it’s worth a look because you might spot your pals.

Matthew Johnstone and Charlene Pelzer, both 13, with a giant mask in 1997

1. Young Seasiders

Matthew Johnstone and Charlene Pelzer, both 13, with a giant mask in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock

Warbreck High School pupil Nick Coyle (14) with a lino-print

2. Young Seasiders

Warbreck High School pupil Nick Coyle (14) with a lino-print Photo: Rob Lock

Warbreck High School pupils Gareth Stubbs (left) and Christopher McPhee, both 15, with their self-portrait busts.

3. Young Seasiders

Warbreck High School pupils Gareth Stubbs (left) and Christopher McPhee, both 15, with their self-portrait busts. Photo: Rob Lock

Ann Marie Smith from St. Georges High School with her colourful entry in 1998

4. Young Seasiders

Ann Marie Smith from St. Georges High School with her colourful entry in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool Grange Park Junior School pupils with one of their Young Seasider exhibits in 1998. From left, James Hudson, Emma Greenwood and Stephanie Harrison

5. Young Seasiders

Blackpool Grange Park Junior School pupils with one of their Young Seasider exhibits in 1998. From left, James Hudson, Emma Greenwood and Stephanie Harrison Photo: Mike Foster

Richard Wilding (15) from Palatine High School with a pencil sketch

6. Young Seasiders

Richard Wilding (15) from Palatine High School with a pencil sketch Photo: Rob Lock

