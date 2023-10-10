It’s a chance for creative expression and for demonstrating artistic skills – and it has been going for 77 years!
These pictures don’t go quite that far back but these youngsters proudly took part in The Gazette’s Young Seasider’s competition in the 1990s and 2000s. Even if you weren’t creative at school – it’s worth a look because you might spot your pals.
Matthew Johnstone and Charlene Pelzer, both 13, with a giant mask in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock
Warbreck High School pupil Nick Coyle (14) with a lino-print Photo: Rob Lock
Warbreck High School pupils Gareth Stubbs (left) and Christopher McPhee, both 15, with their self-portrait busts. Photo: Rob Lock
Ann Marie Smith from St. Georges High School with her colourful entry in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson
Blackpool Grange Park Junior School pupils with one of their Young Seasider exhibits in 1998. From left, James Hudson, Emma Greenwood and Stephanie Harrison Photo: Mike Foster
Richard Wilding (15) from Palatine High School with a pencil sketch Photo: Rob Lock