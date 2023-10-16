News you can trust since 1873
13 lost pictures of Blackpool Central Promenade subway at Chapel Street including when it was left abandoned

Blackpool Promenade once had a subway to safely transport pedestrians across the promenade.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST

It was at Chapel Street and was built in 1958. It was closed eventually and left abandoned with no hope of it re-opening. It was eventually filled in in 2021. These pictures look back at its construction and the days before it was filled in.

The subway on the promenade was eventually filled in

1. Blackpool's subways

The subway on the promenade was eventually filled in Photo: National World

Some of the first visitors using the Central Promenade subway which opened in August 1958

2. Blackpool's subways

Some of the first visitors using the Central Promenade subway which opened in August 1958 Photo: Submit

The subway was disused for years and closed to the public

3. Blackpool's subways

The subway was disused for years and closed to the public Photo: submit

Work on Central Promenade subway in 1957. It opened the following year

4. Blackpool's subways

Work on Central Promenade subway in 1957. It opened the following year Photo: Submit

Abandoned and derelict

5. Blackpool's subways

Abandoned and derelict Photo: submit

The subway the corner of Chapel Street and the promenade

6. Blackpool's subways

The subway the corner of Chapel Street and the promenade Photo: submit

