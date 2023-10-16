13 lost pictures of Blackpool Central Promenade subway at Chapel Street including when it was left abandoned
Blackpool Promenade once had a subway to safely transport pedestrians across the promenade.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
It was at Chapel Street and was built in 1958. It was closed eventually and left abandoned with no hope of it re-opening. It was eventually filled in in 2021. These pictures look back at its construction and the days before it was filled in.
