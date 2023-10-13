News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

19 incredible Blackpool scenes which define the 1920s from The Big Wheel to Foxhall

They are 100 years ago and bring 1920s Blackpool into sharp focus.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST

They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, one of Blackpool’s earliest schools and lost scenes from a different era.

In case you missed them: 25 rare pictures of Blackpool in the 1930s

17 lost scenes of Blackpool in the 1940s

Blackpool in the 90s: 23 brilliant scenes to stir memories of a very different town centre

Two features you would not see today are the spire on the Town Hall building and the Giant Wheel. A good number of these properties have since been demolished and redeveloped in the name of progress including St John's Church and the distrinctive tiled Coronation Street frontage of the Winter Gardens

1. Blackpool, 1920s

Two features you would not see today are the spire on the Town Hall building and the Giant Wheel. A good number of these properties have since been demolished and redeveloped in the name of progress including St John's Church and the distrinctive tiled Coronation Street frontage of the Winter Gardens Photo: submit - library

Photo Sales
On the right of this 1920s view of Waterloo Road from Lytham Road is the Dog and Partridge public house which remained open whilst it was being demolished in 1961. The new Dog and Partridge was built just around the corner on Lytham Road with 'not a drinking day lost' during the changeover. The four storey buildings on the right have been replaced by a two storey terrace of shops with offices above

2. Blackpool, 1920s

On the right of this 1920s view of Waterloo Road from Lytham Road is the Dog and Partridge public house which remained open whilst it was being demolished in 1961. The new Dog and Partridge was built just around the corner on Lytham Road with 'not a drinking day lost' during the changeover. The four storey buildings on the right have been replaced by a two storey terrace of shops with offices above Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This is Market Street. The Clifton Hotel is on the right and beyond the man (with what appears to be a plank across his back ) there is a stall on the corner of the old St John's Market. On the left is the Williams Deacons Bank which is now part of the Town Hall

3. Blackpool, 1920s

This is Market Street. The Clifton Hotel is on the right and beyond the man (with what appears to be a plank across his back ) there is a stall on the corner of the old St John's Market. On the left is the Williams Deacons Bank which is now part of the Town Hall Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Marathon piano-playing stunt at Lunar Park, Golden Mile, Blackpool in the 1920s. The sign says that 37 hours had been completed and there was a nurse on hand in case the pianist collapsed.

4. Blackpool, 1920s

Marathon piano-playing stunt at Lunar Park, Golden Mile, Blackpool in the 1920s. The sign says that 37 hours had been completed and there was a nurse on hand in case the pianist collapsed. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Raikes Parade at the corner of Church Street and Park Road in the early 1920s

5. memory lane on Saturday then and now Raikes Parade at the corner of Church Street and Park Road in the early 1920s / Blackpool historical

Raikes Parade at the corner of Church Street and Park Road in the early 1920s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Lost Archives - Holidays in Blackpool 1920s

6. Blackpool, 1920s

Lost Archives - Holidays in Blackpool 1920s Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool