2 . Blackpool, 1920s

On the right of this 1920s view of Waterloo Road from Lytham Road is the Dog and Partridge public house which remained open whilst it was being demolished in 1961. The new Dog and Partridge was built just around the corner on Lytham Road with 'not a drinking day lost' during the changeover. The four storey buildings on the right have been replaced by a two storey terrace of shops with offices above Photo: Submit