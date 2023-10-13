They are 100 years ago and bring 1920s Blackpool into sharp focus.
They capture the essence of the traditional British seaside resort, along with some of Blackpool’s best-known and loved landmarks and scenery. There are some people pictures, one of Blackpool’s earliest schools and lost scenes from a different era.
Two features you would not see today are the spire on the Town Hall building and the Giant Wheel. A good number of these properties have since been demolished and redeveloped in the name of progress including St John's Church and the distrinctive tiled Coronation Street frontage of the Winter Gardens Photo: submit - library
On the right of this 1920s view of Waterloo Road from Lytham Road is the Dog and Partridge public house which remained open whilst it was being demolished in 1961. The new Dog and Partridge was built just around the corner on Lytham Road with 'not a drinking day lost' during the changeover. The four storey buildings on the right have been replaced by a two storey terrace of shops with offices above Photo: Submit
This is Market Street. The Clifton Hotel is on the right and beyond the man (with what appears to be a plank across his back ) there is a stall on the corner of the old St John's Market. On the left is the Williams Deacons Bank which is now part of the Town Hall Photo: staff
Marathon piano-playing stunt at Lunar Park, Golden Mile, Blackpool in the 1920s. The sign says that 37 hours had been completed and there was a nurse on hand in case the pianist collapsed. Photo: staff
Raikes Parade at the corner of Church Street and Park Road in the early 1920s Photo: Submit
Lost Archives - Holidays in Blackpool 1920s Photo: staff