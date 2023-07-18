4 . Blackpool, 1930s

Aerial view from Blackpool Tower looking North. Market Street ( in the centre ) runs parallel with the Promenade and Corporation Street on the right.The long roofs of the old St John's Market and Boots Chemist are in the centre with the town hall and Yates's Wine Lodge are at the top. H Samuel is in the same position as today, on the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street Also on church street are Alexandre taylors, Parker's Restaurant and cafe and Dicks shoes Photo: Archive