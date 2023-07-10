News you can trust since 1873
19 eclectic photographs of Central Pier Blackpool including Maggie May's and the Big Wheel

These are a real mixed bag of Blackpool pictures which show Central Pier at the heart of it.
By Claire Lark
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The pier has graced the shores of the resort and kept its residents entertained for more than 150 years. It opened on May 30, 1868 as the South Pier, changing its name when the Victoria (now South) Pier opened.

The original design of the Pier was 1,518ft long and included a 400ft long water jetty, but this was demolished in the 1970s and today's Pier stands at 1,118ft long. It became known as 'the People’s Pier' due to it being popular with poorer visitors who stayed in central Blackpool. That still resonates today because of its fairground rides which are hit with families.

A scene of a packed pier in 1990

1. Central Pier Memories

A scene of a packed pier in 1990 Photo: National World

Central Pier fire, 1962

2. Central Pier Memories

Central Pier fire, 1962 Photo: library

Blackpool Tower and Illuminations viewed from Central Pier in 1938

3. Central Pier Memories

Blackpool Tower and Illuminations viewed from Central Pier in 1938 Photo: staff

Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King

4. Central Pier Memories

Thousands of beach lovers take to their deck chairs below Central Pier in 1965, when the summer show headliners were Bob Monkhouse, Mike Yarwood and Neville King Photo: Historical

Impressionist Bobby Davro with the Marina Zelos dancers on Central Pier in 1988

5. Central Pier Memories

Impressionist Bobby Davro with the Marina Zelos dancers on Central Pier in 1988 Photo: staff

The first hot weather of the year brought crowds flocking into Blackpool in 2011. Central Pier in the background

6. Central Pier Memories

The first hot weather of the year brought crowds flocking into Blackpool in 2011. Central Pier in the background Photo: Rob Lock

Roller Skating on Central Pier in 1914

7. Central Pier Memories

Roller Skating on Central Pier in 1914 Photo: Submit

Flexing his mussels John Inman filming his part in Derek Batey's new production, 1984

8. Central Pier Memories

Flexing his mussels John Inman filming his part in Derek Batey's new production, 1984 Photo: Submit

