17 pictures to take you back to Blackpool Lido Pool in the 80s and 90s
These great pictures remember the Lido Pool in Lytham Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
The building also housed a ballroom on the first floor. The photos are from the 1980s and 1990s - an era which so many of you will relate to. Sadly it eventually shut and was bulldozed in the mid noughties, replaced by the Enterprise Centre in 2007.
In case you missed them: 25 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1991 including the Fun House fire at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, IRA firebomb attacks and Paul Gascoigne at Blackpool FC
17 scenes of Blackpool town centre in the 1960s and 1970s showing Church Street, Caunce Street and Kings Square
Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort
Page 1 of 3