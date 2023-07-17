News you can trust since 1873
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

17 pictures to take you back to Blackpool Lido Pool in the 80s and 90s

These great pictures remember the Lido Pool in Lytham Road.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

The building also housed a ballroom on the first floor. The photos are from the 1980s and 1990s - an era which so many of you will relate to. Sadly it eventually shut and was bulldozed in the mid noughties, replaced by the Enterprise Centre in 2007.

A familiar sight - the outside view of the complex in 1984

1. Lido Memories

A familiar sight - the outside view of the complex in 1984 Photo: National World


This was in 1990 and the photo was taken because the Lido Pool had reopened with improved facilities

2. Lido Memories

This was in 1990 and the photo was taken because the Lido Pool had reopened with improved facilities Photo: National World


Can you remember the Lido Pool when it looked like this? This was in 1990

3. Lido Memories

Can you remember the Lido Pool when it looked like this? This was in 1990 Photo: National World


A still moment at the normally busy swimming pool

4. Lido Memories

A still moment at the normally busy swimming pool Photo: National World


Deborah Fisher, who was ten, presented a bouquet of flowers to Cllr Maxine Callow at the opening of the new learner pool in March 1990

5. Lido Memories

Deborah Fisher, who was ten, presented a bouquet of flowers to Cllr Maxine Callow at the opening of the new learner pool in March 1990 Photo: National World


This was the pool entrance in 2002

6. Lido Memories

This was the pool entrance in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson


The new open-plan entrance to the pool in August 1985

7. Lido Memories

The new open-plan entrance to the pool in August 1985 Photo: National World


This was August 1985 after the pool had reopened following a facelift

8. Lido Memories

This was August 1985 after the pool had reopened following a facelift Photo: National World


