31 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1986 from Saturday Superstore to the Sandcastle opening

This gallery of photos rewinds 37 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1986.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST

It was the time when preparations were being made to open the Sandcastle Waterpark and when Keith Chegwin brought Saturday Superstore to the seafront. It was all going on! Take a lookback at the year through these fantastic pictures...

Blackpool hero Brian London pulled off one of his gutsiest victories of his career. Battling Brian was back in his tracksuit just 96 hours after undergoing heart surgery

1. Blackpool, 1986

Blackpool hero Brian London pulled off one of his gutsiest victories of his career. Battling Brian was back in his tracksuit just 96 hours after undergoing heart surgery

Blackpool North Pier Birdman competition - winners in 1986 The Red Sparrows. Steven Pithers, Iain Russell and Anthony Lynden clinched first prize for the most entertaining flight with their barmy performance

2. Blackpool, 1986

Blackpool North Pier Birdman competition - winners in 1986 The Red Sparrows. Steven Pithers, Iain Russell and Anthony Lynden clinched first prize for the most entertaining flight with their barmy performance

Water Chute at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Photo: Stephen McClarence

3. Blackpool, 1986

Water Chute at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Photo: Stephen McClarence

Fleetwood RoRo pictured in February 1986. At that time more than 50,000 vehicles had used the terminal since its inauguration in 1975

4. Blackpool, 1986

Fleetwood RoRo pictured in February 1986. At that time more than 50,000 vehicles had used the terminal since its inauguration in 1975

Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

5. Blackpool, 1986

Radiologists and nurses at the catheter laborartory at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Donkeys on Cleveleys Beach in 1986

6. Blackpool, 1986

Donkeys on Cleveleys Beach in 1986

