31 retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1986 from Saturday Superstore to the Sandcastle opening
This gallery of photos rewinds 37 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1986.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
It was the time when preparations were being made to open the Sandcastle Waterpark and when Keith Chegwin brought Saturday Superstore to the seafront. It was all going on! Take a lookback at the year through these fantastic pictures...
In case you missed them: 17 pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1975
9 pictures of the Park Lea Estate in Blackpool where 14 collapsing homes were demolished in the 1990s
1 / 5