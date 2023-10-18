31 incredible retro pictures of derelict and demolished Blackpool buildings through the years
Blackpool has certainly changed through the years.
By Claire Lark
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST
Whilst one building is flattened, another pops up somewhere else in an ever-evolving landscape. And it’s been happening for decades as these brilliant pictures show various stages of demolition and regeneration across the town. Old theatres have gone, shops, industrial buildings. Take a look and see if you can recognise any…
