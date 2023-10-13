News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

17 emotive Blackpool pictures of Bonny Street’s long gone tiny terraces and iconic railway station

They were a clump of terraced streets stepped back from the seafront and they seemed a world away from the Golden Mile.
By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Nov 2022, 10:43 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 08:47 BST

But there they were, a stone’s throw from the beach and wedged alongside the resort’s railway station in the golden age of steam. They are long gone but were narrow with dingy backyards, old gas lamps and unexpected views of the railway. It was a quirky layout. However in March 1959, 26 homes in Bonny Street, Pleasant View and Wilkinson’s Yard were flattened by demolition crews under a slum clearance order. In 1964, the station closed and the whole area was eventually replaced by the police station, court buildings, central car park and the famous and much-loved Bonny Street market. Times are changing once again though, as the new central development digs in to transform the area for future generations. These fascinating photos go right back to the beginning, they show the streets, pubs, train station and more recent scenes from the 1990s.

In case you missed them: 19 captured scenes bring 1980s Blackpool into sharp focus reminding us of striking changes and lost corners of our much-loved town

Lost Blackpool: 20 stirring images of places, streets and buildings which have been wiped from the landscape

24 photo gems which remember Woolworths in Blackpool - home of pick n mix and top ten singles

Wilkinson's Yard was off Bonny Street and can be seen near the centre of the section enlarged from an original photograph of Central Station. The V shaped roofs of Central Station can be seen above the property at the end of the yard.

1. Bonny Street Memories

Wilkinson's Yard was off Bonny Street and can be seen near the centre of the section enlarged from an original photograph of Central Station. The V shaped roofs of Central Station can be seen above the property at the end of the yard. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
This emotive Coronation Street style picture shows Bonny Street running parallel with the Golden Mile

2. Bonny Street Memories

This emotive Coronation Street style picture shows Bonny Street running parallel with the Golden Mile Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This photo montage shows a zoomed in aerial image of Bonny Street on the right taken from the original photo of Central Station to the left. The jumble of properties in the centre includes Wilkinson's Yard and Pleasant View. The building with the sign which reads "Martell's Brandy" marks the easterly perimeter of Wilkinson's Yard and the whitewashed cottage at the westerly end of the yard butts onto the rear of a terraced house on Bonny Street

3. Bonny Street Memories

This photo montage shows a zoomed in aerial image of Bonny Street on the right taken from the original photo of Central Station to the left. The jumble of properties in the centre includes Wilkinson's Yard and Pleasant View. The building with the sign which reads "Martell's Brandy" marks the easterly perimeter of Wilkinson's Yard and the whitewashed cottage at the westerly end of the yard butts onto the rear of a terraced house on Bonny Street Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The Concert Inn on the Corner of Bonny Street and Chapel Street , was demolished in 1966. Some people will still remember this

4. Bonny Street Memories

The Concert Inn on the Corner of Bonny Street and Chapel Street , was demolished in 1966. Some people will still remember this Photo: staff

Photo Sales
What an incredibly nostalgic picture - this was Pleasant View nestled in the maze of tiny terraces Wonder who the person was at the doorstep?

5. Bonny Street Memories

What an incredibly nostalgic picture - this was Pleasant View nestled in the maze of tiny terraces Wonder who the person was at the doorstep? Photo: Submit - library

Photo Sales
Another view of Wilkinson's Yard, looking towards Bonny Street, seen through the archway

6. Bonny Street Memories

Another view of Wilkinson's Yard, looking towards Bonny Street, seen through the archway Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolWoolworths