By this time, a few decades ago, the tills at Woolworths would be jingling and the aisles would be rammed with Christmas shoppers.

The decorations would be up, the tinsels, baubles and Christmas lights would be selling fast and kids would be there with their hard saved pocket money, in the toy aisle, working out how far it would go for their own festive gifts.

It was the home of pick n mix, Ladybird children’s clothes and it’s where we all ventured for the new number one record in the charts or the latest release double album – on vinyl. Are the memories coming back? The main store was in Bank Hey Street with another branch in Talbot Road. They both succumbed to the demise of high street shopping – it was a big deal when they finally closed.

These pictures rewind to probably the most iconic lost store on the high street– and one which is guaranteed to evoke nostalgia.

In case you missed them: Reminiscing over shopping trips to Blackpool town centre - 18 scenes from the nineties and noughties

1. Remembering Woolworths Woolworths in Talbot Road, 2001 Photo: Mike Foster Photo Sales

2. Remembering Woolworths Home of the pick 'n' mix - this was Woolworths in 2002 Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3. Remembering Woolworths So familiar - how Woolworths would have looked in the mid noughties Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4. Remembering Woolworths Staff at the Talbot Road store in 1960. Photo courtesy of Maureen Hoyland who was a Woolworths supervisor Photo: submit Photo Sales