This was Blackpool Woolworths in 1982 as seen from the prom. The store faced closure and petitions had been organised to try and save it. There were other ideas though - the caption on the back said councillors 'should consider buying it and turning it into a conference and exhibition centre'
This was Blackpool Woolworths in 1982 as seen from the prom. The store faced closure and petitions had been organised to try and save it. There were other ideas though - the caption on the back said councillors 'should consider buying it and turning it into a conference and exhibition centre'

24 photo gems which remember Woolworths in Blackpool - home of pick n mix and top ten singles

By this time, a few decades ago, the tills at Woolworths would be jingling and the aisles would be rammed with Christmas shoppers.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

The decorations would be up, the tinsels, baubles and Christmas lights would be selling fast and kids would be there with their hard saved pocket money, in the toy aisle, working out how far it would go for their own festive gifts.

It was the home of pick n mix, Ladybird children’s clothes and it’s where we all ventured for the new number one record in the charts or the latest release double album – on vinyl. Are the memories coming back? The main store was in Bank Hey Street with another branch in Talbot Road. They both succumbed to the demise of high street shopping – it was a big deal when they finally closed.

These pictures rewind to probably the most iconic lost store on the high street– and one which is guaranteed to evoke nostalgia.

1. Remembering Woolworths

Woolworths in Talbot Road, 2001

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Remembering Woolworths

Home of the pick 'n' mix - this was Woolworths in 2002

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. Remembering Woolworths

So familiar - how Woolworths would have looked in the mid noughties

Photo: Submit

4. Remembering Woolworths

Staff at the Talbot Road store in 1960. Photo courtesy of Maureen Hoyland who was a Woolworths supervisor

Photo: submit

