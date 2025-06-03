Abingdon Street Barbecue in its earlier days, Church Street and the redevelopment of Victoria Street show how things were beginning to change. Houndshill, shops and old cars will bring the memories flooding back.
Work underway at the this building on the corner of Church Street and Coronation Street in the 1980s | National World
Littlewoods, Timpsons and a sign for Alexandra Clothing are pictured in this photo. The police officer looks like he was moving traffic cones. At the time road works were going on in Church Street | National World
Boots and Beavebrooks the Jewellers here as the road is ripped up in Victoria Street, 1979 | National World
1970s in Church Street | National World
Further along Church Street with the ABC to the left. Traffic diversions were in place in this picture | National World
Mickeys of Blackpool is pictured on the right in this photo of Church Street near the junction with Park Road | National World
