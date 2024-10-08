28 historic pictures of Blackpool in 1940 as war broke out and we had the heaviest snowfall for years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:48 GMT

This incredible set of pictures hark back to 1940 as the Second World War took hold.

Arnold School fields were being used for army training, evacuees were welcomed to the safety of the seaside and Blackpoolexperienced one of its heaviest snowfalls on record. These pictures go back more than 80 years and provide a glimpse into our resort’s past including street scenes, shops and public transport.

Wartime, 1940

1. Blackpool, 1940

The site of the old St Johns Market seen from Corporation Street with the new Boots store and spire of the Blackpool Town Hall beyond

2. Blackpool, 1940

Blackpool in wartime during World War II

3. Blackpool, 1940

Jack Porter, of Malvern Avenue in Stalmine, who will proudly join other veterans at the Blackpool cenotaph for Remembrance Day after pigeon handlers were invited for the first time. Pic shows Jack (left) in 1940 with his pigeons

4. Blackpool, 1940

Group Captain Jakub Kosinski on arrival at Blackpool, 1940.

5. Blackpool, 1940

Blackpool Home Guard training on the beach, October 1940

6. Blackpool, 1940

