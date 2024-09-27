4 . Historical town centre

The Union Baptist Church, Abingdon Street, for many years a notable centre in the religious life of the town. A sign propped by the wall mentions Rev. Wagnell. To the left is Coop & Sons,painters, plumbers, glaziers and paperhangers. These buildings were demolished and the General Post Office was opened on the site on 8th November 1910. On the far right, the tower of St Johns Church on Church Street can be seen | National World