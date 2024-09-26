It has provided a wonderful green space for everyone to enjoy since 1926. Of course, it’s protected by Grade IIlisted status and has won awards for being the best park in the UK. We already know that though.
These photos go right back to the early days, the band stand, Cocker Memorial Clock, the playground and leisurely scenes of people enjoying the landscape.
1. Historical Stanley Park
Youngsters enjoy the rocking horse in Stanley Park in the 1970s | National World
2. Stanley Park memories
Stanley Park airfield hangar in 1938 - the clubhouse in the background still exists as part of Blackpool Zoo | National World
3. Stanley Park memories
One Of the four open-topped Leyland Lions which ran a circular services between the lake and St Annes | National World
4. Historical Stanley Park
Stanley Park Blackpool was opened on October 2nd 1926 by Lord Derby | National World
5. Historical Stanley Park
Blackpool Home Guard, second world war, 1940
Lieut Gen Sir James O'Dowds, the zone commander, takes the salute at the march past of the home guard, led by their commander Major Eric Read | National World
6. Historical Stanley Park
Blackpool Stanley Park Aerodrome in 1931 | library
