37 remarkable archive pictures reveal historical Stanley Park in Blackpool back to its opening in 1926

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:11 BST

Blackpool Stanley Park is a town treasure.

It has provided a wonderful green space for everyone to enjoy since 1926. Of course, it’s protected by Grade IIlisted status and has won awards for being the best park in the UK. We already know that though.

These photos go right back to the early days, the band stand, Cocker Memorial Clock, the playground and leisurely scenes of people enjoying the landscape.

Youngsters enjoy the rocking horse in Stanley Park in the 1970s

Youngsters enjoy the rocking horse in Stanley Park in the 1970s

Stanley Park airfield hangar in 1938 - the clubhouse in the background still exists as part of Blackpool Zoo

Stanley Park airfield hangar in 1938 - the clubhouse in the background still exists as part of Blackpool Zoo

One Of the four open-topped Leyland Lions which ran a circular services between the lake and St Annes

One Of the four open-topped Leyland Lions which ran a circular services between the lake and St Annes

Stanley Park Blackpool was opened on October 2nd 1926 by Lord Derby

Stanley Park Blackpool was opened on October 2nd 1926 by Lord Derby

Blackpool Home Guard, second world war, 1940 Lieut Gen Sir James O'Dowds, the zone commander, takes the salute at the march past of the home guard, led by their commander Major Eric Read

Blackpool Home Guard, second world war, 1940 Lieut Gen Sir James O'Dowds, the zone commander, takes the salute at the march past of the home guard, led by their commander Major Eric Read

Blackpool Stanley Park Aerodrome in 1931

Blackpool Stanley Park Aerodrome in 1931

