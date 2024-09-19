30 awesome throwback retro pictures of life in Blackpool 50 years ago

And it was a time when Blackpool was changing. Buildings were being torn down, in fact whole streets were gone, new places were springing up and there was a whole lot of life going on in our town. These pictures remember the best of ‘half a century’ ago.
1. Blackpool, 1974
Police escorting Manchester United Supporters through the streets of Blackpool for the match at Bloomfield Road in October 1974. | National World
2. Blackpool, 1974
Adelaide Street / Hounds Hill Post Office / Jasmine House Chinese Restaurant / Coronation Rock / RHO Hills | National World
3. Blackpool, 1974
TVR cars line up waiting for engines and gear boxes, December 1974 | National World
4. Blackpool, 1974
Construction of the M55 in 1974 | National World
5. Blackpool, 1974
The rain came down for TV sitcom star Wendy Craig at the 1974 Illuminations switch on | National World
6. Blackpool, 1974
Blackpool tattoo expert Jimmy Gould needles more artistry on to the arm of 19-year-old Bill Leeming at his Blackpool studio | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.