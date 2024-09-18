From the market where the old BHS building now stands to a great shot of Queen Street with the Cenotaph in the background, these pictures remind us how Blackpool has changed.

They have been plucked from our archives and some haven’t seen the light of day since they were first published. From strip show venues to the demolition of some of Blackpool’s most prized shops as the town’s redevelopment took place, its beaches and piers, they are an eclectic look at times gone by.