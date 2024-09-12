It has been a beacon of luxury for generations and its history is intertwined with the town’s rise as a seaside resort.
Built in the late 19th century, the hotel was designed to cater for wealthy, aristocratic visitors and has had its fair share of famous residents.
Not least those attending party conferences for which the Imperial Hotel was first choice for accommodation. Sir Winston Churchill was a regular visitor and has a suite, where he stayed, named after him. How good would it be to go back in time and see what it was like?
The hotel has weathered the storms of war and the changing face of Blackpool. Despite challenges, the hotel has always maintained its charm and character and recently scraped back layer upon layer of plaster to reveal it’s stunning Turkish Baths from its days as a ‘hydrotherapy hotel’. Today, it still remains a cherished landmark, a symbol of Blackpool’s rich heritage.
