It has been a beacon of luxury for generations and its history is intertwined with the town’s rise as a seaside resort.

Built in the late 19th century, the hotel was designed to cater for wealthy, aristocratic visitors and has had its fair share of famous residents.

Not least those attending party conferences for which the Imperial Hotel was first choice for accommodation. Sir Winston Churchill was a regular visitor and has a suite, where he stayed, named after him. How good would it be to go back in time and see what it was like?

The hotel has weathered the storms of war and the changing face of Blackpool. Despite challenges, the hotel has always maintained its charm and character and recently scraped back layer upon layer of plaster to reveal it’s stunning Turkish Baths from its days as a ‘hydrotherapy hotel’. Today, it still remains a cherished landmark, a symbol of Blackpool’s rich heritage.

Sir Winston Churchill at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool in 1954

Sir Winston Churchill at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool in 1954

A postcard of 'Imperial Hydropathic Hotel'

Coronation Street stars in Trader Jacks at the Imperial Hotel. Mike Baldwin (actor Johnny Briggs) later had a club of his own in the soap - The Graffiti Club. Also with Imperial manager John Herdman (left) is actor Fred Feast who played Rover's barman Fred Gee.

Always a back drop - The Foudroyant ran aground north of North Pier, Blackpool on 16th June 1897. The Aurora, seen here against the sea wall in front of the Imperial Hotel, ran aground whilst attempting to salvage the Foudroyant

Long before the days of iron-wall security Prime Minister Harold Wilson arrives at the Imperial Hotel, complete with famous pipe, for the 1975 Labour Party Conference