The big house on the road between Skippool and Thornton was a popular night spot before it was demolished in 1996. Its foundation stone was laid in 1902 by music hall star Vesta Tilley for cotton tycoon and Blackpool Alhambra chairman C. V. Howarth and from 1945 to the 70s it was the home of cinemas magnate Sir Frederick Emery and his extended family.

Illawalla was an envied place of privilege and security, often featured in Gazette articles. But for many people, their fondest memories are from when it was a nightclub. Have you any photos? We would love to see them. These photos are all from our archives, the house was also used a film set in the 1970s. Take a tour of the landmark property...