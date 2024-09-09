14 fascinating nostalgic pictures of lost Illawalla in Thornton from a manor house to nightclub

The name Illawalla is etched into local history.

The big house on the road between Skippool and Thornton was a popular night spot before it was demolished in 1996. Its foundation stone was laid in 1902 by music hall star Vesta Tilley for cotton tycoon and Blackpool Alhambra chairman C. V. Howarth and from 1945 to the 70s it was the home of cinemas magnate Sir Frederick Emery and his extended family.

Illawalla was an envied place of privilege and security, often featured in Gazette articles. But for many people, their fondest memories are from when it was a nightclub. Have you any photos? We would love to see them. These photos are all from our archives, the house was also used a film set in the 1970s. Take a tour of the landmark property...

In 1976 during the filming of Kurt Russell film Valentino starring Rudolf Nureyev

1. Illawalla Memories

In 1976 during the filming of Kurt Russell film Valentino starring Rudolf Nureyev | National World

Aerial view of Illawalla

2. Illawalla Memories

Aerial view of Illawalla | National World

The grounds were extensive

3. Illawalla Memories

The grounds were extensive | National World

Lining up for a shot at the title of Miss Illawalla are some of the finalists. From left: Linda Bottomley, Susie Crawford, Debbie Dobson, Michelle Castelano, Fiona Lawson. Front: Leigh Davies, Colette Caton and Kate Fisher, 1982

4. Illawalla Memories

Lining up for a shot at the title of Miss Illawalla are some of the finalists. From left: Linda Bottomley, Susie Crawford, Debbie Dobson, Michelle Castelano, Fiona Lawson. Front: Leigh Davies, Colette Caton and Kate Fisher, 1982 | National World

Inside Illawalls

5. Illawalla Memories

Inside Illawalls | National World

The demolition in 1996

6. Illawalla Memories

The demolition in 1996 | National World

