From the three piers to the world famous Blackpool Tower, there are plenty to see - but many are now left in the history bookd.
Here we look back at some of the town's most famous landmarks from years gone by.
Do any of these buildings bring back fond memories for you?
1. Lost Buildings
Built in 1931 to replace the original inn, which stood just a few yards from the sea. It was re-opened by the Pleasure Beach under the name The Apple and Parrot, in July 2014 following renovation. The building was shut down for good in 2016 | National World
2. Lost Buildings
The 1960s bus station stopped running services from this site in 2002. In 2006 the bus station was earmarked for demolition, but was kept as part of the 227 million redevelopment - the Talbot Gateway project - to revitalise the area | National World
3. Lost buildings
The Locarno ballroom opened in April 1965. During late 70s it was renamed Tiffany. In 1998 it opened as Some Place Else, but closed in 1999, later becoming a bowling alley and the Rhythm Dome nightclub. The building was demolished in 2009 | National World
4. Lost Buildings
Known as Pontins Blackpool, the holiday camp was technically located over the border, in St Annes. The site closed in October 2009 for a housing development | National World
5. Lost buildings
The building originally opened on July 4, 1895. From 1900 it became the Hippodrome Theatre which closed 1960, reopening In 1963 as the ABC Theatre. In December 2002 the building began life as the Syndicate Night Club, closing its doors in 2010, with the building finally being demolished in August 2015 | National World
6. Lost buildings
Originally known as The Alhambra Theatre when it opened in 1899, the building was sold to the Blackpool Tower Company in July 1903 and opened in 1904 as The Palace Theatre. It was demolished in 1961 | National World
