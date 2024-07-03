Blackpool's 25 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 09:03 BST

Blackpool is full of fabulous pubs and clubs but there are some which back in the day earned reputions for being ‘rough’.

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively...

These are some of the pubs which readers said were a bit rough through the years...

1. Blackpool's roughest pubs

These are some of the pubs which readers said were a bit rough through the years...Photo: submit

The Queens in Talbot Road had a mention. The community pub, once one of the few out of town centre live rock music venues was also part of what was known as the Talbot Road pub run, which included the New Road Inn, the Ramsden Arms the now demolished Wheatsheaf

2. Roughest pubs through the years

The Queens in Talbot Road had a mention. The community pub, once one of the few out of town centre live rock music venues was also part of what was known as the Talbot Road pub run, which included the New Road Inn, the Ramsden Arms the now demolished WheatsheafPhoto: Martin Bostock

The Gynn pub in Gynn Square

3. Roughest pubs through the years

The Gynn pub in Gynn SquarePhoto: Martin Bostock

The Foxhall Pub, Blackpool

4. The roughest pubs through the years

The Foxhall Pub, BlackpoolPhoto: Rob Lock

The new Star Hotel in South Shore opened in 1932. It made the list as one of the roughest

5. Roughest pubs through the years

The new Star Hotel in South Shore opened in 1932. It made the list as one of the roughestPhoto: staff

Frenchmans Cove was mentioned...

6. Roughest pubs through the years

Frenchmans Cove was mentioned...Photo: Daniel Martino

