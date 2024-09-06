25 exclusive pictures taken in the month of September in Blackpool through the years

This fascinating set of photos dip into The Gazette archives for a look at the month of September, through the years.

Blackpool police took delivery of 8 scooters for patrol work in September 1959

1. Blackpool in September

Blackpool police took delivery of 8 scooters for patrol work in September 1959 | submit

Blackpool Techinical College Laying of Foundation Stone,15th September 1934

2. Blackpool in September

Blackpool Techinical College Laying of Foundation Stone,15th September 1934 | National World

Lights switch-on September 14 1935 - Railway Queen Audrey Mossom

3. Blackpool in September

Lights switch-on September 14 1935 - Railway Queen Audrey Mossom | National World

BT's External Relations Manager for Lancashire Alan Roberts and Chris Trinick Lancashire County Council's Chief Education Officer and President of the Friends of Lancashire Student Symphony Orchestra join Gareth Jones, 14, from Lytham, David Butler, 15, of Fleetwood, and Helen Smith, 17, of Lytham as they rehearse for the 1997/98 BT Concert Series

4. Blackpool in September

BT's External Relations Manager for Lancashire Alan Roberts and Chris Trinick Lancashire County Council's Chief Education Officer and President of the Friends of Lancashire Student Symphony Orchestra join Gareth Jones, 14, from Lytham, David Butler, 15, of Fleetwood, and Helen Smith, 17, of Lytham as they rehearse for the 1997/98 BT Concert Series | National World

BAe Systems, Warton, September 2004

5. Blackpool in September

BAe Systems, Warton, September 2004 | National World

The combined pets' service and christening at St. James's Church, Stalmine.

6. Blackpool in September

The combined pets' service and christening at St. James's Church, Stalmine. | National World

