1. Blackpool in September
Blackpool police took delivery of 8 scooters for patrol work in September 1959 | submit
2. Blackpool in September
Blackpool Techinical College
Laying of Foundation Stone,15th September 1934 | National World
3. Blackpool in September
Lights switch-on September 14 1935 - Railway Queen Audrey Mossom | National World
4. Blackpool in September
BT's External Relations Manager for Lancashire Alan Roberts and Chris Trinick Lancashire County Council's Chief Education Officer and President of the Friends of Lancashire Student Symphony Orchestra join Gareth Jones, 14, from Lytham, David Butler, 15, of Fleetwood, and Helen Smith, 17, of Lytham as they rehearse for the 1997/98 BT Concert Series | National World
5. Blackpool in September
BAe Systems, Warton, September 2004 | National World
6. Blackpool in September
The combined pets' service and christening at St. James's Church, Stalmine. | National World
