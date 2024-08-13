Collection of 13 retro photos show Blackpool streets, neighbourhoods some being built and demolished

This clutch of photos take us back to when several Blackpool neighbourhoods were being pulled down and rebuilt – as well as streets and houses which will still be familiar today.

Among them are Ibbison Street and Hodder Avenue as well as new-builds in South Shore. There are also scenes from Grange Park and other urban and residential areas you’ll remember.

Hodder Avenue in 1984. Hilda Dobson had lived there for 69 years but was forced to move when the street was demolished

1. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

Hodder Avenue in 1984. Hilda Dobson had lived there for 69 years but was forced to move when the street was demolished

These homes nestled in the centre of Blackpool are behind its main link road into the resort. The photo was early 1990s

2. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

These homes nestled in the centre of Blackpool are behind its main link road into the resort. The photo was early 1990s

Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road

3. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road

Progress on new properties in Ibbison Street, 1976

4. Urban Neighbourhoods

Progress on new properties in Ibbison Street, 1976

The construction of properties on Highfield Avenue in 1984

5. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

The construction of properties on Highfield Avenue in 1984

These bungalows were built in 1985 in Highfield Road by local builders John Halstead. They were priced at under £40,000 and had brick garages and 'full gas-fired central heating'

6. Blackpool Neighbourhoods

These bungalows were built in 1985 in Highfield Road by local builders John Halstead. They were priced at under £40,000 and had brick garages and 'full gas-fired central heating'

