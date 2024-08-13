Among them are Ibbison Street and Hodder Avenue as well as new-builds in South Shore. There are also scenes from Grange Park and other urban and residential areas you’ll remember.
1. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
Hodder Avenue in 1984. Hilda Dobson had lived there for 69 years but was forced to move when the street was demolished | National World
2. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
These homes nestled in the centre of Blackpool are behind its main link road into the resort. The photo was early 1990s | National World
3. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
Probably early 1980s with this one of Enfield Road | National World
4. Urban Neighbourhoods
Progress on new properties in Ibbison Street, 1976 | National World
5. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
The construction of properties on Highfield Avenue in 1984 | National World
6. Blackpool Neighbourhoods
These bungalows were built in 1985 in Highfield Road by local builders John Halstead. They were priced at under £40,000 and had brick garages and 'full gas-fired central heating' | National World
