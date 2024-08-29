The circus hasn’t used animal since 1990 but until then they were a prominent part of circus life, routines and entertainment. The Tower Circus was famous for its elephants and they were often seen being exercised on the beach and seafront. It was an awesome sight. Deep beneath the circus ring, the stables and pens used to house the creatures still remain due to the building’s listed status. These days it makes for uncomfortable viewing, in some of the pictures at least, but the elephants are a key part of our Circus’ legacy.