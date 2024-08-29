13 extraordinary historical pictures of the performing Elephants at Blackpool Tower Circus

These rarely seen pictures of the elephants at Blackpool Tower Circus are quite extraordinary.

The circus hasn’t used animal since 1990 but until then they were a prominent part of circus life, routines and entertainment. The Tower Circus was famous for its elephants and they were often seen being exercised on the beach and seafront. It was an awesome sight. Deep beneath the circus ring, the stables and pens used to house the creatures still remain due to the building’s listed status. These days it makes for uncomfortable viewing, in some of the pictures at least, but the elephants are a key part of our Circus’ legacy.

Elephants in convoy as they arrive at the Tower Circus

1. Blackpool Tower Circus Elephants

Layla a Tower Circus Elephant with her trainer on Blackpool Beach in 1984

2. Tower Circus Elephants

An elephant arrived in Blackpool to start life at Blackpool Tower Circus

3. Blackpool Tower Circus Elephants

Jozsi Vinicky's golden horse, Pegasus, on the seasaw with Lony the elephant in 1956

4. Blackpool Tower Circus Elephants

Veronica Dickson on top of the elephant at Blackpool Circus

5. Blackpool Tower Circus Elephants

These aren't real - they are latex elephants which were created by Mooky the Clown to the take part in the circus - how cool is that?

6. Blackpool Tower Circus Elephants

